FOX Sports Ohio’s Lineup of Cavs, Blue Jackets & Reds Games

CAVS on FOX Sports Ohio

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Cavs vs. Heat replay from 2/24/20 Cavs trailed by 22 pts in the 3rd quarter but rallied behind Kevin Porter Jr’s career best 30 points, which included 11 in the 4th and the go ahead dunk in overtime as the Cavs defeated the Heat in 125-119.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Cavs vs. Nuggets replay from 3/7/2020 Cavs beat the #2 seed in the West behind Matthew Dellavedova – who was pressed into starting for injured Darius Garland – and his career best 14 assists. Kevin Love (team high 27 points) and the Cavs rallied from a double digit deficit in the first half to win 104-102.

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Cavs at Pistons replay from 1/9/2020 In the first game of their longest road trip of season, the Cavs rallied to beat the Pistons in OT 115-112. Tristan Thompson’s career best 35 points and Kevin Love’s go ahead 3-pointer in OT helped the Cavs start the road trip with a win.

Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Cavs vs. Spurs replay from 3/8/2020 Andre Drummond scored 28 points and added 17 rebounds while Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cavs to a 132-129 win.

Sunday. April 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Cavs at Wizards replay from 2/21/202o



REDS on FOX Sports Ohio

Sunday March 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019 Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats, tying a MLB record for a rookie, as the Reds beat the Cubs 10-1. His third homer brought a curtain call and standing ovation when he returned to the field.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Reds vs. Astros from 6/19/2019 Down to their final out, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker hit back-to-back RBI singles to complete a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win at Great American Ball Park.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reds vs. Pirates replay from 3/28/2019 The Reds were trailing by a run in the bottom of the 7th inning when José Peraza hit a game-tying, solo home run and Derek Dietrich hit a 3-run homer to give the Reds a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crown on Opening Day.

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Reds @ Brewers replay from 7/22/2019 Eugenio Suárez’s two-run home run in the ninth – his second homer of the night – lifted the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/12/1975 Reds – Red Sox Game 2

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/14/1975 Reds – Red Sox Game 3

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/16/1975 Reds – Red Sox Game 5

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/22/1975 Reds – Red Sox Game 7

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Reds at Rockies replay from 7/13/2019 A game that featured 26 runs, 39 hits, six doubles, five triples and six homers. The Reds had a historic offensive night in their 17-9 victory over the Rockies. And it all happened after a 3-hour and eight-minute rain delay.

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Reds at Brewers replay from 7/22/2019 Eugenio Suárez’s two-run home run in the ninth – his second homer of the night – lifted the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers.



