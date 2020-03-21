FOX Sports Ohio’s Lineup of Cavs, Blue Jackets & Reds Games
FOX Sports Ohio
FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cavs, Blue Jackets and Reds, announced plans to replay games throughout the coming weeks. Below is a schedule of upcoming re-airs. Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.
Schedules will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.
Click and follow the network’s social channels for updates.
- Twitter: FOX Sports Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati
- Facebook: FOX Sports Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati
- Instagram: FOX Sports Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati
CAVS on FOX Sports Ohio
- Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Cavs vs. Heat replay from 2/24/20
- Cavs trailed by 22 pts in the 3rd quarter but rallied behind Kevin Porter Jr’s career best 30 points, which included 11 in the 4th and the go ahead dunk in overtime as the Cavs defeated the Heat in 125-119.
- Cavs vs. Heat replay from 2/24/20
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Cavs vs. Nuggets replay from 3/7/2020
- Cavs beat the #2 seed in the West behind Matthew Dellavedova – who was pressed into starting for injured Darius Garland – and his career best 14 assists. Kevin Love (team high 27 points) and the Cavs rallied from a double digit deficit in the first half to win 104-102.
- Cavs vs. Nuggets replay from 3/7/2020
- Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Cavs at Pistons replay from 1/9/2020
- In the first game of their longest road trip of season, the Cavs rallied to beat the Pistons in OT 115-112. Tristan Thompson’s career best 35 points and Kevin Love’s go ahead 3-pointer in OT helped the Cavs start the road trip with a win.
- Cavs at Pistons replay from 1/9/2020
- Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Cavs vs. Spurs replay from 3/8/2020
- Andre Drummond scored 28 points and added 17 rebounds while Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cavs to a 132-129 win.
- Cavs vs. Spurs replay from 3/8/2020
- Sunday. April 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Cavs at Wizards replay from 2/21/202o
REDS on FOX Sports Ohio
- Sunday March 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019
- Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats, tying a MLB record for a rookie, as the Reds beat the Cubs 10-1. His third homer brought a curtain call and standing ovation when he returned to the field.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Astros from 6/19/2019
- Down to their final out, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker hit back-to-back RBI singles to complete a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win at Great American Ball Park.
- Reds vs. Astros from 6/19/2019
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Pirates replay from 3/28/2019
- The Reds were trailing by a run in the bottom of the 7th inning when José Peraza hit a game-tying, solo home run and Derek Dietrich hit a 3-run homer to give the Reds a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crown on Opening Day.
- Reds vs. Pirates replay from 3/28/2019
- Thursday, March 26. 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Astros replay from 6/19/2019
- Down to their final out, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker hit back-to-back RBI singles to complete a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win at Great American Ball Park.
- Reds vs. Astros replay from 6/19/2019
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Pirates replay from 3/28/2019
- The Reds were trailing by a run in the bottom of the 7th inning when José Peraza hit a game-tying, solo home run and Derek Dietrich hit a 3-run homer to give the Reds a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crown on Opening Day.
- Reds vs. Pirates replay from 3/28/2019
- Sunday, March 29. 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Astros replay from 6/19/2019
- Down to their final out, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker hit back-to-back RBI singles to complete a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win at Great American Ball Park.
- Reds vs. Astros replay from 6/19/2019
- Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Reds @ Brewers replay from 7/22/2019
- Eugenio Suárez’s two-run home run in the ninth – his second homer of the night – lifted the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers
- Reds @ Brewers replay from 7/22/2019
- Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019
- Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats, tying a MLB record for a rookie, as the Reds beat the Cubs 10-1. His third homer brought a curtain call and standing ovation when he returned to the field.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019
- Tuesday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/12/1975
- Reds – Red Sox Game 2
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/12/1975
- Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/14/1975
- Reds – Red Sox Game 3
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/14/1975
- Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/16/1975
- Reds – Red Sox Game 5
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/16/1975
- Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/22/1975
- Reds – Red Sox Game 7
- Reds Rewind: 1975 World Series from 10/22/1975
- Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Reds at Rockies replay from 7/13/2019
- A game that featured 26 runs, 39 hits, six doubles, five triples and six homers. The Reds had a historic offensive night in their 17-9 victory over the Rockies. And it all happened after a 3-hour and eight-minute rain delay.
- Reds at Rockies replay from 7/13/2019
- Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Reds at Brewers replay from 7/22/2019
- Eugenio Suárez’s two-run home run in the ninth – his second homer of the night – lifted the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers.
- Reds at Brewers replay from 7/22/2019
BLUE JACKETS on FOX Sports Ohio
- Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets vs. Sabres replay from 10/7/2019
- With the game tied 3-3 in overtime, Nick Foligno stole the puck at the back boards and passed out to Alexandre Texier, who’s snap shot sealed the first win of the season for the Blue Jackets.
- Blue Jackets vs. Sabres replay from 10/7/2019
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets at Golden Knights replay from 1/11/2020
- Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves to lead the Blue Jackets past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. David Savard game up with five huge blocks to assist Merzlikins in the win.
- Blue Jackets at Golden Knights replay from 1/11/2020
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets vs. Canucks replay from 3/1/2020
- Emil Bemstrom scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 1:37 remaining when the Jackets rallied from down two in the third period to defeat the Canucks 5-3.
- Blue Jackets vs. Canucks replay from 3/1/2020
- Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets vs. Panthers replay from 12/31/2019
- Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in his first NHL start to defeat the Panthers 4-1.
- Blue Jackets vs. Panthers replay from 12/31/2019
- Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets vs. Bruins replay from 1/14/2020
- Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second consecutive shutout and Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash all scored for Columbus for the 3-0 win over the Bruins.
- Blue Jackets vs. Bruins replay from 1/14/2020
- Monday, March 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Blue Jackets vs. Jets replay from 1/22/2020
- The Jackets and Jets went back and forth before Oliver Bjorkstrand’s second goal of the game with 5:38 left gave the CBJ the lead and Elvis Merzlikins held on the rest of the way to seal the 4-3 win.
- Blue Jackets vs. Jets replay from 1/22/2020