FOX Sports Ohio To Replay Three Exciting Jackets Wins

Sunday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.

CBJ vs. Canadiens from 11/4/2016: Jackets defeat Montreal 10-0 at Nationwide Arena It was a Blue Jackets record for most goals scored in a game, margin of victory and largest shutout win as Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson each had two goals. Alexander Wennberg had an NHL career-high four assists and Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves.



Monday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.

CBJ vs. Red Wings from 4/3/2018: Jackets rally from a three-goal deficit to beat Detroit in overtime Artemi Panarin put back his own rebound late in the game to tie it, and Ryan Murray set up Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ shot from the slot 2:55 into the extra period for a 5-4 win over the Red Wings. Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves. Seth Jones had three assists and Panarin added two, claiming the Columbus franchise single-season points record with 80.



Tuesday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. & Wednesday, June 3 at 12 noon

CBJ @ Coyotes from 1/17/2008: Rick Nash scored what many called the “Goal of the Year” Rick Nash scored an unbelievable goal in the final minute of the third period to break the tied score and take the Jackets to a 4-3 victory over the Coyotes.



