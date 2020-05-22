FOX Sports Ohio To Replay Three Exciting Jackets Wins
FOX Sports Ohio
FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to replay the following Blue Jackets games:
Sunday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.
- CBJ vs. Canadiens from 11/4/2016: Jackets defeat Montreal 10-0 at Nationwide Arena
- It was a Blue Jackets record for most goals scored in a game, margin of victory and largest shutout win as Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson each had two goals. Alexander Wennberg had an NHL career-high four assists and Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves.
Monday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.
- CBJ vs. Red Wings from 4/3/2018: Jackets rally from a three-goal deficit to beat Detroit in overtime
- Artemi Panarin put back his own rebound late in the game to tie it, and Ryan Murray set up Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ shot from the slot 2:55 into the extra period for a 5-4 win over the Red Wings. Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves. Seth Jones had three assists and Panarin added two, claiming the Columbus franchise single-season points record with 80.
Tuesday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. & Wednesday, June 3 at 12 noon
- CBJ @ Coyotes from 1/17/2008: Rick Nash scored what many called the “Goal of the Year”
- Rick Nash scored an unbelievable goal in the final minute of the third period to break the tied score and take the Jackets to a 4-3 victory over the Coyotes.
Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.
