FOX Sports Ohio To Replay Browning’s Perfect Game

Tune in to FOX Sports Ohio this Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. for the replay of Tom Browning’s perfect game. Relive the Reds 1-0 win over the Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium from September 16, 1988 when after a nearly three-hour rain delay, Browning delivered the one and only perfect game in Reds history.

The enhanced telecast features the radio call by Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall, with Chris Welsh and Tom Browning giving additional insight throughout the game.

The game will air again on Monday, May 4 at 12 noon and both re-airs will stream on FOX Sports GO.

Click and follow the network’s Cincinnati social accounts for updates: #RedsReplay