FOX Sports Ohio To Replay 1976 World Series: Reds vs. Yankees

FOX Sports Ohio announces it will re-air the 1976 World Series featuring the Reds vs. the New York Yankees.

Each game of the series will air at 7:00 p.m. on four consecutive nights from Wednesday, May 13 through Saturday, May 16.

Game 1 Wed., May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 Thurs, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.

The championship clinching Game 4 replay on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. will be an enhanced telecast, featuring interviews with series MVP Johnny Bench throughout the game.

In the 1976 World Series, the Reds outscored the Yankees 22–8 in the four-game sweep. Bench hit .533 with two home runs and six RBI to claim MVP of the series. With this championship repeat, the 1976 Reds are the last NL team to win back-to-back World Series, and this sweep made them the only team to sweep an entire multi-tier postseason.

See below for a complete schedule of rewinds. All games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

The network will kick off this #PostseasonPlayback with a new Access Reds, Home Edition episode. The episode will feature a two-part interview with Jesse Winker, an interview with former Reds catcher Ed Taubensee, and more. The show will debut Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with 1976 World Series Game 1 at 7:00 p.m.

#RedsReplay Schedule