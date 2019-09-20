FOX Sports Ohio to Produce 80 Blue Jackets Games

COLUMBUS, OH– FOX Sports Ohio will carry 80 regular season Blue Jackets games this season beginning Friday, October 4th when the Jackets open their season at Nationwide Arena with a 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Coverage each game night will begin with Blue Jackets Live pregame show, presented by Central Ohio Toyota Dealers, featuring highlights, player interviews and analysis 30 minutes before each game. On opening night on Friday, Oct. 4, FSO will feature a special one-hour Blue Jackets Live pregame show starting at 6:00 p.m. Immediately following the final horn, the coverage will continue with the postgame edition of Blue Jackets Live, presented by IGS Energy.

Throughout the season, fans can also tune in to the monthly 30-minute program Beyond the Battle, which gives an inside look at the Jackets with exclusive off-ice content and behind-the-scenes access to players and personalities.

BROADCAST TEAM

As previously announced, former Blue Jackets defenseman Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre joins the broadcast team as a studio analyst, replacing Bill Davidge who retired following the 2018-19 season, to co-host the pre- and post-game editions of Blue Jackets Live as well as contribute during intermissions. Grand-Pierre will be joined at the desk by co-host Brian Giesenschlag.

For the live game telecasts, former Blue Jackets forward Jody Shelley returns as the color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Jeff Rimer. Dave Maetzold will also be back as in-game reporter.

COUNTDOWN TO FACE-OFF

To get fans ready for the season, the network features a lineup of “Countdown to Face-Off” Blue Jackets programming:

Blue Jackets Conversations , the first of four shows features a 30-minute sit-down with John Tortorella & Jarmo Kekalainen Debuts Monday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. with replays throughout preseason. Additional three episodes to come feature sit-downs with Nick Foligno, Boone Jenner and Seth Jones.

, the first of four shows features a 30-minute sit-down with John Tortorella & Jarmo Kekalainen Blue Jackets Rewind games – Replaying all four games of the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning: Monday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. – Game 1 Tuesday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. –Game 2 Wednesday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. – Game 3 Thursday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. – Game 4

games – Replaying all four games of the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning: 30-minute Blue Jackets Live – Preseason shows hosted by Grand-Pierre and Giesenschlag. Monday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 at 6:30 p.m.

shows hosted by Grand-Pierre and Giesenschlag.

STREAMING & SOCIAL

All Blue Jackets programming televised on FSO will stream live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store. Fans can also stream the games directly through the Blue Jackets official mobile app.

Follow the Blue Jackets, FSO, and the broadcast team all season long on social media.