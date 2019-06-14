FOX Sports Ohio to feature Reds Community Fund throughout Monday’s Reds telecast

CINCINNATI, OH – FOX Sports Ohio and the Cincinnati Reds are producing a special telecast to highlight the Reds Community Fund on Monday, June 17 when the Reds play host to the Houston Astros. Game coverage begins at 7 p.m. preceded by a special one-hour Reds Live pregame show at 6 p.m.

This marks the seventh year FOX Sports Ohio has dedicated a Reds telecast to raising awareness and funds for the Reds Community Fund. Throughout the special telecast, FOX Sports Ohio and the Cincinnati Reds will feature many of the baseball and softball-themed programs the Reds Community Fund established and operates.

Fans will also have the opportunity to support the Reds Community Fund by making a donation at reds.com/telethon or by calling (513) 765-7700.

For a donation of $100 or more to the Reds Community Fund, fans receive MVP gift packages containing exclusive Reds merchandise, complimentary tickets, and more.

A limited number of $1,000 packages are available that feature a private luncheon at the ballpark with Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman as well as the MVP gift package.

The Reds Community Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of youth through its baseball and softball-themed outreach efforts. Programs include the Reds Rookie Success League, a free, coed, character-building program for 6-12-year-olds in Greater Cincinnati, Butler County, Clermont County, Louisville and Dayton; Reds Youth Baseball and Softball Funding, which underwrites expenses for more than 700 inner-city teams throughout Reds Country; and Field Renovation, which has helped restore over 370 baseball and softball fields. Including the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, Youth Baseball “Match” and Greater Cincinnati RBI programs, more than 45,000 kids and coaches will be connected to the Community Fund in 2019.

