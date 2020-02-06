FOX Sports Ohio to Broadcast Eight Cincinnati Reds 2020 Spring Training Games as part of “March to Opening Day”

Thom Brennaman, Chris Welsh, Jim Day and Jeff Piecoro will bring you all the action unless produced by another RSN.

Throughout March to Opening Day, FOX Sports Ohio will also preview the newest members of the Reds roster as well as the rest of the Central Division both on air and across social media platforms.

As previously announced, FOX Sports Ohio will also produce Access Reds, a new 30-minute show that will take Reds fans behind the scenes, telling stories off the field. A new episode will debut every Wednesday through March 18. Come regular season, a new show will be produced monthly. Charlie Walter will host the 30-minute show alongside a rotation of co-hosts to include other FOX Sports Ohio Reds broadcasters and Reds personnel.

All Reds programming televised on FOX Sports Ohio streams live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

