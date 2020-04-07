FOX Sports Ohio to air replay of Blue Jackets-Lightening 2019 Playoff Series

FOX Sports Ohio is replaying the historic 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning beginning on Wednesday, April 8, the club and network announced today. The series, which was the first in which a Presidents’ Trophy winner was swept in the first round, will air on FOX Sports Ohio and stream live on FOX Sports GO.

The matchup featured the eighth-seeded Blue Jackets taking on the heavily-favored and top-seeded Lightning in a best-of-seven first round series. The Blue Jackets went 7-1-0 in their final eight games to earn their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 47-31-4 record (98 pts.), while the Lightning cruised to the Atlantic Division title and the NHL’s best record with a 62-16-4 mark, tying the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most wins in a season in National Hockey League history. Tampa Bay also had beaten Columbus in six-straight regular season meetings, including all three during the 2018-10 campaign by a combined score of 17 to 3.

See below for the replay schedule.

The schedule will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.

REPLAY SCHEDULE OF CBJ-LIGHTNING 2019 PLAYOFF SERIES