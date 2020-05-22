FOX Sports Ohio to air LIVE Racing from Churchill Downs with ‘America’s Day at the Races’

<p> FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo the sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Horse racing is in a state of transition at a time usually reserved for Triple Crown season. The Preakness would have been run Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Baltimore. But Pimlico Race Course and many tracks across North America remain dark because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is some light at the end of the tunnel as tracks including Churchill Downs in Kentucky are getting back to live racing without fans. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, file) </p>

America’s Day at the Races featuring live racing from Churchill Downs will be broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio beginning Thursday, May 21 and airing daily Thursdays through Mondays throughout the month.

See below for schedule. The program will also stream in FOX Sports GO.

The program, produced by the New York Racing Association (NYRA), is hosted by Greg Wolf with a broadcast team of handicappers and racing analysts that includes Andy Serling, Maggie Wolfendale, Richard Migliore, Gary Stevens, Michelle Yu, Nancy Holthus, Laffit Pincay III, Acacia Courtney and Jonathan Kinchen.

“America’s Day at the Races” on FOX Sports Ohio

  • Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
  • Friday, May 22 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.
  • Monday, May 25 at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
  • Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.