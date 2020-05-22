FOX Sports Ohio to air LIVE Racing from Churchill Downs with ‘America’s Day at the Races’
FOX Sports Ohio
America’s Day at the Races featuring live racing from Churchill Downs will be broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio beginning Thursday, May 21 and airing daily Thursdays through Mondays throughout the month.
See below for schedule. The program will also stream in FOX Sports GO.
The program, produced by the New York Racing Association (NYRA), is hosted by Greg Wolf with a broadcast team of handicappers and racing analysts that includes Andy Serling, Maggie Wolfendale, Richard Migliore, Gary Stevens, Michelle Yu, Nancy Holthus, Laffit Pincay III, Acacia Courtney and Jonathan Kinchen.
“America’s Day at the Races” on FOX Sports Ohio
- Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
- Friday, May 22 at 3 p.m.
- Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 25 at 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
- Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.