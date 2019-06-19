FOX Sports Ohio telethon raises $177,000 for the Reds Community Fund

CINCINNATI (June 19, 2019) — Monday’s FOX Sports Ohio telethon raised a record $177,000 for the Reds Community Fund.

This is the seventh year in a row FOX Sports Ohio has dedicated a Reds telecast featuring a special hour-long Reds Live pregame show, in-game stories and postgame show to highlight programs and raise funds for the Reds Community Fund.

“FOX Sports Ohio is grateful for the opportunity to support the Reds Community Fund,” stated FOX Sports Ohio Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Stephens. “Our telecast not only shines a light on the many good works being done by the Reds throughout the Cincinnati community, but also serves as a platform to raise new funds for future projects.”

“In just seven years, the Telethon has grown into one of our most important fundraising and awareness-raising opportunities,” said Reds Community Fund executive director Charley Frank. “Not only has the annual telecast raised more than $750,000, but it has also allowed us to share the stories of some of our remarkable student-athletes, coaches and programs. We are indebted to the entire FOX Sports Ohio team for their efforts and support.”

Throughout the Reds vs. Astros broadcast, FOX Sports Ohio featured many of the baseball and softball-themed programs the Reds Community Fund established and operates, including:

Reds’ Urban Youth Academy makes student-athletes’ dreams come true:

Yasiel Puig has made immediate community impact since joining Cincinnati Reds:

Not just about baseball: Home Base Program teaches student-athletes life skills:

Reds strive to train and develop great youth coaches:

Reds/FOX Sports Ohio broadcaster and telethon host Jim Day was live in The Handlebar at Great American Ball Park encouraging fans to donate to support the Reds Community Fund.

For donations of $100 and $200, fans received MVP gift packages containing exclusive Reds merchandise, complimentary tickets, and more.

A limited number of $1,000 packages were sold that feature a private luncheon with Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

While the telethon packages are sold out, fans can continue to support the Reds Community Fund at reds.com/community.

Special thanks to broadcasters Thom Brennaman, Chris Welsh, Jeff Piecoro, Brian Giesenschlag and George Grande along with the entire FOX Sports Ohio team for another record-setting telethon.

About the Reds Community Fund

The Reds Community Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of youth through its baseball and softball-themed outreach efforts. Programs include the Reds Rookie Success League, a free, coed, character-building program for 6-12-year-olds in Greater Cincinnati, Butler County, Clermont County, Louisville and Dayton; Reds Youth Baseball and Softball Funding, which underwrites expenses for more than 700 inner-city teams throughout Reds Country; and Field Renovation, which has helped restore over 370 baseball and softball fields. Including the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, Youth Baseball “Match” and Greater Cincinnati RBI programs, more than 45,000 kids and coaches will be connected to the Community Fund in 2019.