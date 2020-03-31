FOX Sports Ohio Features a Postseason Playback Series, Replaying 1975 World Series Games

Starting tomorrow, April 1, through Saturday April 4, FOX Sports Ohio will replay memorable games from the 1975 World Series between the Reds and Red Sox.

FOX Sports Ohio will replay 1975 World Series Wins this week. Fans can watch four #PostseasonPlayback games from the 1975 World Series this week starting with Game 2 when the Reds were on the brink of being down two games before rallying for victory in the ninth inning.

Prime Time Airings of 1975 World Series Wins

Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Game 2

Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Game 3

Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. Game 5

Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Game 7



Below is a complete schedule of re-airs. Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

The network will also continue to replay other Reds games, including a lineup of Reds-Cubs games from last season, one of which featured Aristides Aquino tying an MLB record for a rookie with three homers in a row as Sonny Gray threw six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits in a 10-1 victory.

TONIGHT at 8 PM – Tune in for the Reds-Phillies game from Sept. 4, 2019. Michael Lorenzen pulled off a feat last accomplished by The Babe: homer, a win and an appearance in the outfield.

Schedules will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.

Click and follow the network’s Cincinnati social accounts for updates: #RedsReplay, #PostSeasonPlayback

1975 World Series Wins on FOX Sports Ohio

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. 1975 World Series Game 2 replay from 10/12/1975 Ken Griffey Sr. spoiled Boston’s chance at a 2-0 series lead.

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. 1975 World Series Game 3 replay from 10/14/1975 After a Reds slugfest, the Red Sox crawled out of the 5-1 hole to tie in the 9th. With bases loaded in the 10th, Joe Morgan’s line drive gave the Reds the 6-5 win.

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. 1975 World Series Game 5 replay from 10/16/1975 Don Gullet’s fastballs blazed past the Red Sox hitters, and Tony Perez came through with the offense to give the Reds a 6-2 win.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. 1975 World Series Game 7 replay from 10/18/1975 The Reds first World Series win since 1940.



#RedsReplay on FOX Sports Ohio