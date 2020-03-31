FOX Sports Ohio Features a Postseason Playback Series, Replaying 1975 World Series Games
Starting tomorrow, April 1, through Saturday April 4, FOX Sports Ohio will replay memorable games from the 1975 World Series between the Reds and Red Sox.
FOX Sports Ohio will replay 1975 World Series Wins this week. Fans can watch four #PostseasonPlayback games from the 1975 World Series this week starting with Game 2 when the Reds were on the brink of being down two games before rallying for victory in the ninth inning.
Prime Time Airings of 1975 World Series Wins
- Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.
- Game 2
- Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
- Game 3
- Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
- Game 5
- Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
- Game 7
Below is a complete schedule of re-airs. Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.
The network will also continue to replay other Reds games, including a lineup of Reds-Cubs games from last season, one of which featured Aristides Aquino tying an MLB record for a rookie with three homers in a row as Sonny Gray threw six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits in a 10-1 victory.
TONIGHT at 8 PM – Tune in for the Reds-Phillies game from Sept. 4, 2019. Michael Lorenzen pulled off a feat last accomplished by The Babe: homer, a win and an appearance in the outfield.
Schedules will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.
Click and follow the network’s Cincinnati social accounts for updates: #RedsReplay, #PostSeasonPlayback
1975 World Series Wins on FOX Sports Ohio
- Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- 1975 World Series Game 2 replay from 10/12/1975
- Ken Griffey Sr. spoiled Boston’s chance at a 2-0 series lead.
- Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Ken Griffey Sr. spoiled Boston’s chance at a 2-0 series lead.
- Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- 1975 World Series Game 3 replay from 10/14/1975
- After a Reds slugfest, the Red Sox crawled out of the 5-1 hole to tie in the 9th. With bases loaded in the 10th, Joe Morgan’s line drive gave the Reds the 6-5 win.
- Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- Ken Griffey Sr. spoiled Boston’s chance at a 2-0 series lead.
- Friday, April 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- After a Reds slugfest, the Red Sox crawled out of the 5-1 hole to tie in the 9th. With bases loaded in the 10th, Joe Morgan’s line drive gave the Reds the 6-5 win.
- Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- 1975 World Series Game 5 replay from 10/16/1975
- Don Gullet’s fastballs blazed past the Red Sox hitters, and Tony Perez came through with the offense to give the Reds a 6-2 win.
- Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- After a Reds slugfest, the Red Sox crawled out of the 5-1 hole to tie in the 9th. With bases loaded in the 10th, Joe Morgan’s line drive gave the Reds the 6-5 win.
- Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Don Gullet’s fastballs blazed past the Red Sox hitters, and Tony Perez came through with the offense to give the Reds a 6-2 win.
- Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- 1975 World Series Game 7 replay from 10/18/1975
- The Reds first World Series win since 1940.
#RedsReplay on FOX Sports Ohio
- Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Reds at Brewers replay from 7/22/2019
- Eugenio Suárez’s two-run home run in the ninth – his second homer of the night – lifted the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers.
- Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 8/10/2019
- Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats, tying an MLB record for a rookie, as the Reds beat the Cubs 10-1. His third homer brought a curtain call and standing ovation when he returned to the field.
- Monday, April 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 5/15/2019
- Eugenio Suarez tied the game with a two-run homer in the 8th and Yasiel Puig delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the 10th to give the Reds a 6-5 win over the Cubs.
- Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Reds vs. Cubs replay from 5/16/2019
- Eugenio Suarez singled home the go-ahead run during a 5th inning downpour and added another RBI single as Cincinnati pulled away to a 4-2 victory.
- Tuesday, April 7. 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Reds @ Cubs replay from 5/24/2019
- Cincinnati came back twice in this this one to beat the NL Central-leading Cubs for the third time in four games this 2019 season. Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the 9th to rally the Reds over Chicago 6-5.
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Reds @ Cubs replay from 5/26/2019
- Led by rookie Nick Senzel, who had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, Cincinnati’s lineup collected seven of the Reds’ season-high 17 hits. Joey Votto singled twice in his third consecutive multi-hit game, and Eugenio Suarez finished with two hits and three RBI.
