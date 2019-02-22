FOX SPORTS OHIO ANNOUNCES CINCINNATI REDS TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR 2019 SEASON INCLUDING 162 REGULAR SEASON GAMES & 10 SPRING TRAINING GAMES

Live coverage to begin at 10 a.m. on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28

CINCINNATI, OH – FOX Sports Ohio is excited to announce it will broadcast all 162 Cincinnati Reds games for the 2019 regular season as well as 10 spring training games. All games will also stream live on Fox Sports digital platforms.

A complete regular season schedule can be found at Reds.com. See complete spring training telecast schedule below.

Play-by-play announcers Thom Brennaman and Jim Day, and color analysts Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley will be in the booth this season to call all the action. Day, Jeff Piecoro, Brian Giesenschlag, Dan Hoard and Sam LeCure will all play a role in the network’s pregame and postgame coverage as well as in-game reporting. Shannon Ford will provide additional Reds coverage as a digital host on FOX Sports Ohio’s social media platforms.

The network will kick off the regular season with special coverage of Opening Day beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28th. Programming details for Opening Day are forthcoming.

In addition to covering all live games, FOX Sports Ohio will have comprehensive coverage of the Reds with the return ofReds Live. The pregame edition, presented by Ray St. Clair Roofing, will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Reds 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition, presented by Performance Kings Honda, will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Reds Weekly, presented by Miami Valley Gaming, will also continue to air every Wednesday at 6 p.m. throughout the season. This 30-minute show hosted by Piecoro and Doug Flynn will not only break down future match-ups and recaps previous games, but it will also feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

REDS SPRING TRAINING GAMES ON FOX SPORTS OHIO

Digital & Social Coverage

FOXSportsOhio.com will bring Reds fans the latest news all season long.

Follow on Twitter: FOX Sports Ohio – @FOXSportsOH Brian Giesenschlag – @BGiesenschlag Chris Welsh – @ThinkPitch Dan Hoard – @Dan_Hoard Doug Flynn – @BLFishing Jeff Brantley – @RedsCowboy Jeff Piecoro – @JeffPiecoro Jim Day – @JimDayTV Sam LeCure – @mrLeCure Shannon Ford – @Shannon_Ford

Like on Facebook – www.Facebook.com/FOXSportsOhio

Follow on Instagram – FOXSportsOH

About FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports Ohio is the television home of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cincinnati Bearcats, and ACC and Big East football and basketball. FOX Sports Ohio and sister network SportsTime Ohio present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market, producing over 750 live sporting events including 4,800 hours of live and original programming every year Together, the two networks reach over five million households in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, western Pennsylvania, western New York, and West Virginia. For complete regional sports news, telecast schedules and updated statistics, log-on to www.FOXSportsOhio.com.