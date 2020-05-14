FOX Sports Ohio Announces All-Star Week

From the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets, our towns and our teams have been the proud host of many All-Star Games over the past decades. FOX Sports Ohio is excited to look back on and replay some of those events as part of a week-long celebration of All-Star Week.

Every night at 8:00 p.m. beginning Sunday, May 17 through Saturday, May 23, the network will replay a memorable MLB, NBA or NHL All-Star Game hosted by our teams here in Ohio. The previous night’s game will also re-air the following day at 12 noon.

Highlights include the 1997 NBA All-Star Game featuring Michael Jordan playing at Gund Arena, the 1988 game at Riverfront Stadium, the 1981 NBA game at Richfield Coliseum, 1981 MLB game at Municipal Stadium, and more.

See below for complete schedule. The games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

The lineup includes:

1981 NBA All-Star Game at Richfield Coliseum (EAST 123, WEST 120) MVP went to the East’s Nate “Tiny” Archibald of the Celtics. Mike Mitchell represented the Cavs. The West’s offense was led by Jamaal Wilkes of the Lakers. Click for more.

(EAST 123, WEST 120) 1981 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium (NL 5, AL 4) The largest crowd in All-Star Game history — 72,086 – came out to see the last All-Star Game to be played at Municipal Stadium. Len Barker and Bo Diaz represented the Indians and Dave Concepcion and Tom Seaver represented the Reds. MVP went to Gary Carter of the Montreal Expos. Click for more.

(NL 5, AL 4) 1988 MLB All-Star Game at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium (AL 2, NL 1) MVP went to Oakland’s Terry Steinbach who homered in his first at-bat of his first All-Star Game. Barry Larkin, Chris Sabo, and Danny Jackson represented the Reds. Doug Jones represented the Indians. Click for more.

(AL 2, NL 1) 1997 NBA All-Star Game at Cleveland’s Gund Arena (EAST 132, WEST 120) Michael Jordan became the first player in All-Star Game history to notch a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and two steals. MVP went to Hornets’ Glen Rice who had 26 points. Terrell Brandon represented the Cavs. Click for more.

(EAST 132, WEST 120) 2015 MLB All-Star Game at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park (AL 6, NL 3) LA’s Mike Trout opened the game with a home run and went on to become the game’s MVP, making him the first player to win the award back-to-back. Cincinnati’s Todd Frasier was an NL starter and won the Home Run Derby. Jason Kipnis represented the Indians. Click for more.

(AL 6, NL 3) 2015 NHL All-Star Game at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena (Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12) Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno was home team captain as Team Toews beat Team Foligno 17-12 in the highest-scoring NHL All-Star game.

(Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12) 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland’s Progressive Field (AL 4, NL 3) Indians’ Shane Bieber became the first Indians pitcher to strike out the side in the All-Star Game and was named MVP of the game, joining Sandy Alomar as the only other Indians player to win the award. Brad Hand and Francisco Lindor also represented the Indians and Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray represented the Reds. Click for more.

(AL 4, NL 3)

Click and follow the network’s Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati social accounts for updates:

All-Star Week on FOX Sports Ohio