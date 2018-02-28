FOX Sports Ohio Announces 162-Game Cincinnati Reds Television Schedule for 2018 Season

FOX Sports Ohio is excited to announce it will broadcast all 162 Cincinnati Reds games for the 2018 season. A complete schedule can be found at Reds.com.

Play-by-play announcers Thom Brennaman, Jim Day, and George Grande, and color analysts Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley will be in the booth this season to call all the action. Day, Jeff Piecoro, Brian Giesenschlag, Dan Hoard and Sam LeCure will all play a role in the network’s pregame and postgame coverage as well as in-game reporting.

The network will kick off the regular season with special coverage of Opening Day beginning at 12 noon on Thursday, March 29th. Programming details for Opening Day are forthcoming.

In addition to covering all live games, FOX Sports Ohio will have comprehensive coverage of the Reds with the return of Reds Live. The pregame edition, presented by Ray St. Clair Roofing, will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Reds 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition, presented by Performance Kings Honda, will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Reds Weekly, presented by Miami Valley Gaming, will also continue to air every Wednesday at 6pm throughout the season. This 30-minute show hosted by Piecoro and Doug Flynn will not only break down future match-ups and recaps previous games, but it will also feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

Stream on FOX Sports GO

If you’re not at home to catch FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of the Reds on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers via iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Android and Android TV; Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Xbox One; and Windows phones, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Digital & Social Coverage