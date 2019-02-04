FOX Sports Ohio and Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day with Special Tuesday Game Broadcast

CLEVELAND – In recognition of National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Wednesday, February 6th, FOX Sports Ohio and the Cleveland Cavaliers will spotlight women from both organizations during Tuesday’s Cavs vs. Boston game broadcast. NGWSD is a national observance celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women and girls in sports.

Fans tuning into the FOX Sports Ohio broadcast on Tuesday can look forward to the following:

Sideline reporter Angel Gray and Digital Host Cayleigh Griffin will be part of the “Cavaliers Live” pregame show at 6:30 p.m., joining Fred McLeod and Austin Carr courtside to preview the night’s broadcast

Griffin will move into the sideline reporter role for the game

Gray and Griffin will co-host the full halftime show live from The Q

In addition, throughout the game broadcast, Griffin will interview female members of the Cavaliers organization-wide leadership group. The women will share their personal journey of working in professional sports.

Fans can also follow FOX Sports Ohio and the Cavs on social media throughout the night for additional #NGWSD coverage.

ABOUT NATIONAL GIRLS &WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY

February 6, 2019 marks the 33rd Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). For more than three decades, this celebration has empowered women and girls to get moving, reap the benefits of physical activity and push past their limits both in sports and in life. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports and physical activity are the very tools girls need to become strong leaders, in their own lives and in the world. This year’s NGWSD theme is Lead Her Forward, to honor the many ways that sports push girls and women to achieve excellence and realize their boundless potential. The Women’s Sports Foundation applauds the vital role played by the individuals and organizations championing girls and women in sports: advocates seeking to protect Title IX and advance gender equity, athletes using their powerful platform to inspire greatness, and coaches working daily to unlock girls’ limitless capabilities. This year, NGWSD celebrates all the girls and women across the nation leading us forward into a bright future. For more information visit ngwsd.org.