FOX Sports Ohio 2020 Emmy Submission: Cavs All-Time Team

Connor Kiesel, Kate Zelasko, Brittney Zivcsak, Brent Valenti, Jeff Platz

To celebrate the Cavs 50th season, we created a fun way for fans to get involved and join in the celebration with a “pick your all-time Cavs team for $15” social media activity. The “challenge” was originally posted on social media where fans could share with us their own selections. That initial post generated over 16,000 engagements across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We then took it a step further and had our broadcasters, current and former Cavalier players, and Cavalier legends participate in the game. Video of them making their picks was not only posted to social media to facilitate further social interaction, but it was also used in linear broadcast as an extension of the activity, engaging fans across platforms.

You’ve got $15 to build your all-time @cavs team. Who you got? Spend wisely! 💰 pic.twitter.com/5Om0SyrKi0 — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 7, 2019



Brad Daugherty puts on his GM shoes and builds his all-time @cavs team.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/l6EAlTxZud — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 17, 2019

