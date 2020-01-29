FOX Sports Ohio 2020 Emmy Submission: Cavs All-Time Team
Names
Connor Kiesel, Kate Zelasko, Brittney Zivcsak, Brent Valenti, Jeff Platz
Synopsis
To celebrate the Cavs 50th season, we created a fun way for fans to get involved and join in the celebration with a “pick your all-time Cavs team for $15” social media activity. The “challenge” was originally posted on social media where fans could share with us their own selections. That initial post generated over 16,000 engagements across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We then took it a step further and had our broadcasters, current and former Cavalier players, and Cavalier legends participate in the game. Video of them making their picks was not only posted to social media to facilitate further social interaction, but it was also used in linear broadcast as an extension of the activity, engaging fans across platforms.
Video
[VIDEO HERE]
Original
View this post on Instagram
You’ve got $15 to build your all-time @cavs team. Who ya picking? 🤔
A post shared by FOX Sports Cleveland (@sportstimeohio) on
You’ve got $15 to build your all-time @cavs team. Who you got?
Spend wisely! 💰 pic.twitter.com/5Om0SyrKi0
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 7, 2019
In-game clip
View this post on Instagram
Brad Daugherty builds his all-time @cavs team. #BeTheFight
A post shared by FOX Sports Cleveland (@sportstimeohio) on
Brad Daugherty didn’t include himself on his all-time @cavs team.@MrCavalier34 on the other hand…😂👍#CavsSixers | #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/qmLqPwsHw8
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 17, 2019
Brad Daugherty puts on his GM shoes and builds his all-time @cavs team.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/l6EAlTxZud
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 17, 2019
Dunkin
View this post on Instagram
“You didn’t pick anybody with short shorts!” 😂 A #BTS look as AC, JMike and @angelgraaay make their all-time @Cavs team selections! @dunkin
A post shared by FOX Sports Cleveland (@sportstimeohio) on
It’s not as easy as it looks… @CavsJMike, @MrCavalier34 & @Angel_Gray1 calculate and strategize their all-time #Cavs team.@DunkinNEO #FSORunsOnDunkin pic.twitter.com/0pQV5GgJ8x
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 21, 2019
“You didn’t pick anybody with short shorts!”
A #BTS look as @MrCavalier34, @Angel_Gray1 & @CavsJMike make their all-time #Cavs team selections. @DunkinNEO #FSORunsOnDunkin pic.twitter.com/JIC6LoidKF
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) November 22, 2019