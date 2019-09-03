Former Blue Jacket Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre named Studio Analyst for club’s televised games on FOX Sports Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets and FOX Sports Ohio announced that former Blue Jackets defenseman Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre has joined the club’s broadcast team as a studio analyst. He will join Brian Giesenschlag on Blue Jackets Live pre- and post-game shows and intermissions during games televised on the network, replacing Bill Davidge who retired following the 2018-19 season.

Grand-Pierre, who has been a contributor on Blue Jackets radio broadcast during the past three Stanley Cup Playoffs, was a member of the Blue Jackets’ inaugural team in 2000-01. He appeared in 202 games with the club, registering four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 239 penalty minutes between 2000-04. He tallied 7-13-20 and 311 penalty minutes in 269 career NHL games with Columbus, Buffalo, Atlanta and Washington and went on to play professionally in Sweden, Finland and Germany before retiring in 2013.

“We are very excited to have an original Blue Jacket, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, join our broadcast team on FOX Sports Ohio,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Digital Marketing & Media Marc Gregory. “He brings extensive knowledge of the game and National Hockey League, along with an infectious personality that has always resonated with fans. We think he is going to be a fantastic addition to our Emmy Award-winning broadcasts on FOX Sports Ohio.”

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Grand-Pierre was a seventh-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 1995 NHL Draft. He played for Beauport and Val-d’Or in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before making his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans in 1997-98 and appearing in his first NHL game with the Sabres the following season. He was acquired by Columbus in a trade with Buffalo on June 23, 2000. He and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of a daughter, Darby, and son, Dennyn. The family resides in New Albany.

“I am tremendously honored and excited for this opportunity and want to thank the Blue Jackets and FOX Sports Ohio,” said Grand-Pierre. “I’ve always been passionate about the game, this organization and the community. I am looking forward to joining an incredible broadcast team and being a part of a really exciting season for the Blue Jackets and hockey fans across Ohio.”

The Blue Jackets open training camp on September 12 in preparation for their 19thNHL season. Columbus opens the 2019-20 regular season at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time is set for 7 p.m. ET.