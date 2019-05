Higuaín sets Crew’s assist record in 3-1 victory over Galaxy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuaín broke Columbus’ career assist record in the first half and added a goal in the second in the Crew’s 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Congratulations to Federico Higuain on becoming the all-time regular-season assists leader in @ColumbusCrewSC history. He joins @Katie_Witham to reflect on his victorious, milestone night. #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/Jh2sQiY1sn — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 9, 2019

Columbus (5-6-1) snapped a five-game losing streak, avoiding tying the club record. Los Angeles (7-3-1) lost back-to-back games for the first time since last September. It hasn’t won in Columbus since 2011.

Higuaín, in his eighth season with Columbus, got his 62nd assist on a long pass to Robinho, who sent it across goal for a redirection from Gyasi Zardes in the 27th minute. Early in the second half, Higuaín connected with Zardes on a give-and-go for his first goal in 11 games.

Héctor Jiménez made it 3-0 in the 66th minute by knocking home a loose ball in front of the net for his first goal in five years. It was the Crew’s first three-goal game since July against the New York Red Bulls.

It's been a tough couple weeks for the @ColumbusCrewSC, but Hector Jimenez tells @Katie_Witham that everything was going their way tonight.#Crew96 postgame coverage continues on FSO and FOX Sports GO: https://t.co/v3iwj7K6RF pic.twitter.com/aqeg1xrPWu — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 9, 2019

Los Angeles scored in the 87th when Daniel Steres tapped home Sebastian Lletget’s corner kick.