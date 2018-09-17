FOX Sports Ohio to Produce 80 Blue Jackets Games This 2018-19 Season

“Countdown to Face-Off” lineup, featuring Blue Jackets Rewinds and Blue Jackets Live preseason edition shows, begins Thursday, September 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we “Countdown to Face-Off,” FOX Sports Ohio is getting ready for the Columbus Blue Jackets 2018-2019 season.

CBJ REGULAR SEASON ON FSO

The network will carry 80 regular season Blue Jackets games this season, beginning Thursday, October 4th when the team opens the season at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Red Wings. The team’s home opener is the following night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Nationwide Arena vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

Coverage each game night will begin with Blue Jackets Live pregame show, presented by Central Ohio Toyota Dealers, featuring highlights, player interviews and analysis 30 minutes before each game.

On opening night on Friday, Oct. 5, FSO will feature a special one-hour Blue Jackets Live pregame show starting at 6:00 p.m.

Immediately following the final horn, the coverage will continue with the postgame edition of Blue Jackets Live, presented by IGS Energy.

LIVE STREAMING

All Blue Jackets programming televised on FSO will stream live on the FOX Sports app.

The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Fans can also stream the games directly through the Blue Jackets official mobile app.

BROADCAST TALENT

Former Blue Jackets forward Jody Shelley returns as the color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Jeff Rimer. Bill Davidge will continue in the role of analyst and host during the pre- and post-game editions of Blue Jackets Live, as well as contributing during intermissions. Davidge will be joined at the desk by host Brian Giesenschlag. Dave Maetzold will also be back as in-game reporter.

COUNTDOWN TO FACE-OFF

FSO will get fans ready for the season with a lineup of Blue Jackets programming. In the “Countdown to Face-Off,” the network will air the following Blue Jackets shows:

– Blue Jackets Rewind games:

– Thursday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. – 2017-18 season opener vs. Islanders

– Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves and Sonny Milano and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored their first NHL goals as the Jackets defeated the Islanders 5-0.

– Monday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. – versus Red Wings from 4/3/2018

– The Jackets rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Detroit in overtime.

– Tuesday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m. – Game 1 of the 2017-2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs @ Capitals from 4/12/2018

– The Blue Jackets came back from a 2-goal deficit to defeat the Caps when Artemi Panarin scored in overtime.

– Wednesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. – Game 2 of the 2017-2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs @ Capitals from 4/15/2018

– The Jackets went up 2-0 in the series on Matt Calvert‘s overtime winning goal.

– The network will also air three 30-minute Blue Jackets Live – Preseason Edition shows, hosted by Bill Davidge and Brian Giesenschlag.

– Monday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m.

– Tuesday, October 2 at 6:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m.

COUNTDOWN TO FACE-OFF BLUE JACKETS SCHEDULE

*Subject to change

Day Date Time Show Description Thursday Sept. 27 8 p.m. Blue Jackets Rewind 10/6/2017 Opener vs. Islanders Monday Oct. 1 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Blue Jackets Live Blue Jackets Rewind Preseason Edition 4/3/2010 vs. Red Wings Tuesday Oct. 2 3 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Blue Jackets Rewind Blue Jackets Live 4/12/2018 @ Capitals Preseason Edition Wednesday Oct. 3 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Blue Jackets Live Blue Jackets Rewind Preseason Edition 4/15/2018 @ Capitals Thursday Oct. 4 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Blue Jackets Live pregame CBJ @ Red Wings Season opener Friday Oct. 5 6 p.m. 7 p.m. Blue Jackets Live pregame CBJ vs. Capitals Special hour-long pregame show Home Opener

SOCIAL COVERAGE

Follow the Blue Jackets, FSO, and the broadcast team all season long on social media to stay up-to-the-minute on the latest #CBJ news.

FOX Sports Ohio – FOXSportsOhio.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Blue Jackets – Bluejackets.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Jeff Rimer – @JRimerCBJ

Jody Shelley – @Shelleyhawk45

Dave Maetzold – @DMaetzMedia

Bill Davidge – @BDavidge99

Brian Giesenschlag – @BGiesenschlag