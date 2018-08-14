CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians Tuesday announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Placed RHP Trevor Bauer (right fibula stress fracture) on the 10-day Disabled List, retroactive to August 12.

Recalled LHP Tyler Olson from AAA Columbus.

Bauer, 27, exited his August 11 start at Chicago-AL in the bottom of the 7th inning after being struck on the right leg by a batted ball. He has posted a 12-6 record and 2.22 ERA (166.0IP, 125H, 49R, 41ER, 8HR, 56BB) in 25 starts, while recording a career-high 214 strikeouts. Bauer currently leads the American League in innings pitched (166.0), home ERA (1.87), games started (T1st) and quality starts (20), while ranking 2nd in strikeouts, 3rd in ERA (2.22), 4th in strikeouts-per-9.0IP (11.6) and 5th in opponent batting average (.205). The right-hander has eclipsed the 100-pitch threshold in all 25 of his outings this season, the longest such streak by any Indians pitcher dating back to at least 1988. This marks the first Disabled List stint of Bauer’s MLB career.

Olson, 28, was on Cleveland’s 2018 Opening Day roster and will begin his third stint with the club (Opening Day-June 16, July 11-19), making 30 relief appearances (1-1, 7.50 ERA, 18.0IP, 21H. 16R-15ER, 4HR, 8BB, 24SO, .284 AVG). He has held left-handed hitters to a .225 (9-40) avg. and .279 OBP at the Major League level, while fanning 14. Olson is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA (9.2IP, 4H, 4R-2ER, 0HR, 1BB) across 12 relief appearances for Columbus this season, holding Triple-A batters to a .121 mark with 15 strikeouts.

