CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians Thursday announced the club has named Scott Atchison Major League Bullpen Coach.

Atchison, 41, has spent the last two seasons as the club’s Major League Advance Coach & Staff Assistant following his retirement from a 17-year playing career. As Advance Coach, Atchison assisted the club’s advance scouting process, provided analysis of upcoming opponents and assisted the club’s pitching coaches on a daily basis.

The Woodlands, Texas native and TCU alum appeared in 298 games over his nine-year Major League pitching career, going 17-11 with a 3.63 ERA for Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, New York-NL and Cleveland. He spent his final two seasons working out of the Indians bullpen, combining to make 93 relief appearances in 2014 and 2015.

(Cleveland Indians press release)