CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians announced the following transaction:

Acquired C Kevin Plawecki from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Walker Lockett and INF Sam Haggerty.

Plawecki, 27, has spent his entire seven-year professional career in the New York Mets organization and has spent parts of the last four seasons on the club’s Major League roster. In 2018, he spent the entire season on the big league club around a six-week stint on the Disabled List (April 13-May 27, broken left hand). He threw out 22.9% (16-for-70) of potential base stealers and enjoyed a pair of four-RBI contests over his 64 starts (71 games) behind the plate for the Mets while driving in a career-best 30 runs.

The Westfield, Indiana native was a first round pick of the Mets (35th overall) in the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Purdue University after capturing 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year honors. He was an organizational all-star three times (2013-14, 2017), started at catcher in the 2014 Futures Game and was a member of New York’s four Postseason rosters in 2015 and 2016. He has appeared in 237 Major League games since debuting in 2015 and owns a Minor League career OPS of .815.

(Cleveland Indians press release)