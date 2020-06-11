The Cleveland Indians Wednesday selected prep infielder Carson Tucker with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Tucker, 18, lettered all four years at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona, slashing .390/.455/.574 with 68 RBI, 20, doubles, 9 triples and 5 homes runs in 92 games (MaxPreps).

The 6-2, 180-lb shortstop was named a 2020 Rawlings Perfect Game Preseason All American West – All Region 1st Team and managed to hit .364 (4-for-11) with a double, 2 home runs and 5 RBI in three games before his 2020 senior season was canceled.

Carson is committed to the University of Texas and is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, who was taken in the first round of the 2014 Draft (pick #24).

(Cleveland Indians Press Release)