Indians’ Clevinger to undergo surgery for knee injury

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger sustained a left knee injury while training at the Goodyear Development Complex on Wednesday.

He was diagnosed Thursday with a partial tear of his left medial meniscus and surgery has been indicated. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery Friday with. Dr. Tim Kremcheck.

A time frame for a return will be established after surgery.

(Information from Cleveland Indians press release)