Indians’ Clevinger to undergo surgery for knee injury
FOX Sports Ohio
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger sustained a left knee injury while training at the Goodyear Development Complex on Wednesday.
He was diagnosed Thursday with a partial tear of his left medial meniscus and surgery has been indicated. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery Friday with. Dr. Tim Kremcheck.
A time frame for a return will be established after surgery.
(Information from Cleveland Indians press release)
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Ohio
- FOX Sports Ohio - Blog
- FOX Sports Ohio - Buzzer
- Mike Clevinger
- MLB
- SportsTime Ohio - Indians
-