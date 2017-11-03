CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians Friday announced option decisions on the following players:

Exercised the 2018 club options on OF Michael Brantley and RHP Josh Tomlin.

Brantley, 30, hit .299 (101-338) with 20 doubles, 9 home runs and 52 RBI in 90 games played in 2018. Michael missed 61 games due to a pair of stints on the 10-day Disabled List and underwent surgery to stabilize his right ankle on October 18. Michael’s .299 batting average was 15th-highest (+) in the American League and his 2.1 WAR (%) was 10th-highest on the club despite 90 games played.

Tomlin, 33, posted a mark of 10-9 with a 4.98 ERA in 26 starts for Cleveland this season (141.0IP, 166H, 78ER, 14BB, 109 SO). Over his last 10 starts after July 6, Josh went 6-0 with a 3.11 ERA (19ER/55.0IP) and his 0.89 walks per 9.0 innings was the lowest ratio in Major League Baseball.

(Cleveland Indians press release)