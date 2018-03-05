CLEVELAND —The American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Indians announced Monday the club’s Home Opener on April 6 is sold out due to an increase in Season Ticket Holders this year and strong demand in their exclusive presales.

Tickets for all other games will be on sale to the public online only at Indians.com on Tuesday, March 6 at 10am. The Indians encourage fans to purchase early to lock in this year’s best games at the lowest prices.

Tickets will be available at the Progressive Field Box Ticket Office or Team Shop beginning Monday, March 19. Cash ticket sales will be available at the Left

Field Gate only. All ticket sales now will require a valid driver’s license, state issued ID or passport.

Season ticket plans are available at Indians.com or by calling 216-420-HITS.

StubHub Exclusive Secondary Ticket Provider

Reminder to fans purchasing Opening Day tickets from secondary ticket market, StubHub is now the exclusive secondary ticket provider for the Cleveland Indians.

Only tickets sold and purchased through Indians.com and StubHub will be guaranteed Progressive Field access and a superior level of customer service.

Please note the following:

· All tickets posted on the secondary market for resale are required to be sold only on StubHub.

· Any tickets posted, sold, or acquired outside of StubHub on the secondary market can be revoked at any time.

(Cleveland Indians press release)