CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Corey Kluber has received an injection in his right knee that will force him to miss the All-Star Game.

The two-time Cy Young winner got the shot Friday, a day after he was beaten by the New York Yankees. The team said he will need at least one week to recover from the injection and will not make his next start until July 23 against Pittsburgh.

Kluber will be replaced on the AL All-Star roster by Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.

The right-hander suffered his fifth loss of the season on Thursday night. Kluber has given up 19 runs over his last 34 innings, an uncharacteristic stretch for one of baseball’s best pitchers. Kluber allowed a go-ahead double to New York’s Aaron Hicks in the eighth inning of Thursday’s loss.

Kluber and Indians manager Terry Francona will address the starter’s situation before Friday’s game against the Yankees.