Cavs’ Thompson out 3-to-4 weeks
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson experienced a left calf strain during the second quarter of last night’s game vs. the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland.
He left the game and did not return to play. An MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health this morning confirmed the strain.
Thompson will now undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation and is projected to return to play in three to four weeks.
(Cleveland Cavaliers press release)
