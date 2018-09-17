CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have traded problematic wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick.

The deal came together Monday, two days after the Browns reached a breaking point with Gordon, who has been suspended for much of his NFL career. Gordon played in Cleveland’s season opener, but reported to the team on Saturday with a hamstring injury after practicing all week.

The Browns have been supportive of Gordon, but the team felt betrayed and decided it was time to cut ties.

Gordon’s tantalizing talent had caused the Browns to hang onto him while he dealt with drug and alcohol dependence. He missed training camp to receive treatment and the Browns were cautiously optimistic he would help them this season.

In New England, he’ll be reunited with former Cleveland and Baylor teammate Corey Coleman, who had his own issues with the Browns before being traded last month.