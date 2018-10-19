BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

2019 5th round pick

Jaguars receive:

RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde joined the Browns this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He is leading the team with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while adding six receptions for 29 yards.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Browns have their own picks in rounds 1-6 in addition to a 3rd round pick from New England (DL Danny Shelton trade), a 5th round pick from Jacksonville (RB Carlos Hyde trade), a 5th round pick from New England (WR Josh Gordon trade) and a conditional 7th round pick from Jacksonville (QB Cody Kessler trade). In the 2020 draft, the Browns have their own picks in rounds 1-7 in addition to a 6th round pick from Arizona (DB Jamar Taylor trade) and a 7th round pick from Buffalo (WR Corey Coleman trade).

*All trades are pending a physical.

(Cleveland Browns press release)