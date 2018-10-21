Reds name Cincinnati-native David Bell manager

CINCINNATI – At a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the field level interview room at Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini and President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams will introduce Cincinnati native David Bell as the club’s new field manager.

Bell, 46, has agreed to a 3-year contract through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022, to become the 63rd field manager in club history and the 53rd since 1900.

Bell and his father, former infielder and current Reds front office executive Buddy, will become the fourth father-son duo to serve as Major League managers, joining George & Dick Sisler, Bob & Joel Skinner and Bob & Aaron Boone. Buddy Bell managed the Detroit Tigers (1996-1998), Colorado Rockies (2000-2002) and Kansas City Royals (2005-2007).

David Bell spent last season as Vice President of Player Development for the San Francisco Giants following 4 years on the Major League coaching staff of the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent the 2014 season as Cardinals assistant hitting coach and his last 3 years there as manager Mike Matheny’s bench coach.

Bell also has experience as a third base coach, with the Chicago Cubs in 2013. He went to Chicago after 4 years managing in the Reds’ player development system, from 2009-2011 at Class AA Carolina and in 2012 at Class AAA Louisville. Following the 2009 campaign, he managed the Peoria Saguaros of the prestigious Arizona Fall League.

The former infielder was selected by the Indians in the seventh round of the June 1990 free agent draft and made his Major League debut in 1995. He played parts of 12 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

Bell played in 35 Postseason games, reaching the American League Championship Series with Seattle in both 2000 and 2001 before playing in the World Series with the Giants in 2002, when he received the Willie McCovey Award as the Giants’ most inspirational player.

The Bells are one of Major League Baseball’s five 3-generation families, along with the Boones, Colemans, Hairstons and Schofield/Werths. Reds Hall of Famer Gus Bell is Buddy’s father and David’s grandfather. David’s brothers, Mike and Rick, also played professional baseball. Mike made 19 appearances for the Reds in 2000.

Bell was born in and grew up in Cincinnati. He helped lead Moeller High School to the 1989 state baseball championship.

