FOX Sports Ohio Announces ‘Bearcats Insider’

First episode debuts Monday, August 27th at 6:30 p.m. previewing University of Cincinnati football

CINCINNATI, OH – FOX Sports Ohio is excited to announce Bearcats Insider, a program covering University of Cincinnati Bearcats football and basketball.

The first episode premieres on Monday, August 27th at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will kick off the football season with a football preview.

Following the Monday football preview show, a new 30-minute show will debut weekly as hosts Dan Hoard and former Bearcat quarterback Tony Pike discuss the most recent game and upcoming matchup as well as feature interviews with coaches and players.

New episodes will air Wednesdays; check local listing for times and replays. The show on Wednesday, October 17th, the UC Bearcats football bye week, will feature a preview of Bearcats basketball.

Stream on FOX Sports GO

If you’re not at home to catch Bearcats Insider on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the show on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers via iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Android and Android TV; Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Xbox One; and Windows phones, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Digital & Social Coverage

FOXSportsOhio.com

Follow on Twitter:

FOX Sports Ohio – @FOXSportsOH

Dan Hoard – @Dan_Hoard

Tony Pike – @TPike16

Like on Facebook – www.Facebook.com/FOXSportsOhio

Follow on Instagram – @FOXSportsOH