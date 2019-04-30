Channel Information for Columbus Blue Jackets Postgame Show following Game 3
FOX Sports Ohio
Tuesday, April 30th, 2019
Reds at Mets at 7:00 p.m. | Pregame at 6:30 p.m.
Blue Jackets postgame at 9:30 p.m.
Reds
- Direct TV: FSCincinnati-661 & 661-1
- Dish: FSCincinnati-427 & 412-17
- AT&T: FSCincinnati- 732 & 1732
- Cable viewers
- Cincinnati, Charleston/Huntington, Columbus, Lima, Zanesville, Toledo-Lucas County, Louisville/Lexington, KY, Bowling Green, KY, Wheeling/Steubenville, Dayton, Indiana, Ohio Counties of Ft. Wayne DMA, Toledo-Outer areas
- Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
- Cincinnati, Charleston/Huntington, Columbus, Lima, Zanesville, Toledo-Lucas County, Louisville/Lexington, KY, Bowling Green, KY, Wheeling/Steubenville, Dayton, Indiana, Ohio Counties of Ft. Wayne DMA, Toledo-Outer areas
- This game is being made available on FOX Sports GO.
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Blue Jackets
- Direct TV: FSOhio & FSCincinnati- 660, 660-1, 661-2
- Dish: FSOhio- 425 & 412-15
- AT&T: FSOhio-734 & 1734
- Cable viewers:
- Cleveland
- Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
- Cincinnati, Charleston/Huntington, Columbus, Lima, Zanesville, Louisville/Lexington, KY, Dayton, Ohio Counties of Ft. Wayne DMA, Toledo-Outer areas:
- The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.
- Cleveland
- This game is being made available on FOX Sports GO.
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV