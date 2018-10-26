Channel Information for Cavs and Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 27

October 27, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Sabres game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pacers game (7:30 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres at 7:00 p.m. | Pregame at 6:30 p.m.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers at 7:30 p.m. | Pregame at 7:00 p.m.

Blue Jackets

Cable providers Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel Cleveland and Toledo areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.

Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

Streaming live on the FOX Sports App

Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

Cavs