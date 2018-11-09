Channel Information for Cavs and Blue Jackets on November 10, 2018.

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers at 7:00 p.m. | Pregame at 6:30 p.m.

Cavaliers @ Bulls at 8:00 p.m. | Pregame at 7:30 p.m.

 

Blue Jackets

  • Cable providers
    • Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
    • Cleveland and Toledo areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
  • Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
  • AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
  • Streaming live on the FOX Sports App
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

Cavs

  • Cable providers
    • Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
    • Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on the FOX Sports App
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV