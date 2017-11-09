Channel information for Blue Jackets and Xavier on Friday November 10, 2017

Friday, November 10, 2017

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm

Xavier Musketeers vs. Morehead State Eagles at 7:00pm | “Xavier Basketball: The Season Starts Here!” at 6:00pm

 

Blue Jackets

 

·       Cable providers

o   Columbus/Lima, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

·       Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1 & FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

·       Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15 & FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

·       AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734 & FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

·       Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

·       Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

 

Xavier Musketeers

 

·       Cable providers

o   Toledo Lucas County, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o   All other areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

·       Direct TV: 660-2

·       Dish: 445, 9515 & 412-33

·       AT&T: 692 & 1692

·       Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

·       Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

 