Channel information for Blue Jackets and Xavier on Friday November 10, 2017
Friday, November 10, 2017
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Xavier Musketeers vs. Morehead State Eagles at 7:00pm | “Xavier Basketball: The Season Starts Here!” at 6:00pm
Blue Jackets
· Cable providers
o Columbus/Lima, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1 & FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15 & FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734 & FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Xavier Musketeers
· Cable providers
o Toledo Lucas County, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o All other areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
· Direct TV: 660-2
· Dish: 445, 9515 & 412-33
· AT&T: 692 & 1692
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
