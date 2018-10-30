Channel Information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Tuesday, October 30, 2018
FOX Sports Ohio
Tonight, October 30, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Hawks game (7:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Red Wings game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details.
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Cavaliers vs. Hawks at 7:00 p.m. | Pregame at 6:30 p.m.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. | Pregame at 6:30 p.m.
Cavs
- Cable providers
- Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
- Columbus/Lima areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
- Direct TV: FSOhio – 660, 660-1, 661-2
- Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
- AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
- Streaming live on FOX Sports App
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Blue Jackets
- Cable providers
- Columbus/Lima, areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
- Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
- Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661, 661-1 & 660-2
- Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
- AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
- Streaming live on FOX Sports App
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV