Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Thursday, March 1st

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Cavaliers vs. 76ers at 8:00pm | Pregame at 7:30pm

Blue Jackets @ Kings at 10:30pm | Pregame at 10:00pm

 

Cavs

·        Cable providers

o   Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o   Columbus/Lima areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

·        Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1

·        Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15

·        AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734

·        Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

·        Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

 

Blue Jackets

·        Cable providers

o   Columbus/Lima, areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o   Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.

·        Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661, 661-1 & 660-2

·        Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

·        AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

·        Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

·        Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV

 