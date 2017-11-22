Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Monday November 27 and Tuesday November 28, 2017
Monday, November 27, 2017
Cavaliers @ 76ers at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Blue Jackets @ Canadiens at 7:30pm | Pregame at 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Cavaliers vs. Heat at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Cavs
· Cable providers
o Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Columbus/Lima areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Blue Jackets
· Cable providers
o Columbus/Lima, areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
