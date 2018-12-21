Channel Info. for Cincinnati Bearcats Men’s Basketball Game: December 22, 2018
FOX Sports Ohio
This Saturday, December 22, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the University of Cincinnati Bearcats – South Carolina State Bulldogs men’s basketball game (2:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details.
- Cable providers
- Bowling Green, KY/Knoxville, TN, Youngstown/Erie, Wheeling/Steubenville: main FOX Sports Ohio channel.
- Cleveland, Columbus/Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
- Direct TV: 660-2 (SD and HD)
- DISH: 448, HD: 9518, Hopper: 412-36
- AT&T: 692, HD: 1692
- Streaming live on FOX Sports App
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV