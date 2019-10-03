Cavs Preseason TV Schedule: Two Games On SportsTime Ohio & Two Games on FOX Sports Ohio

The Cavaliers will prepare for the 2019-20 Regular Season with four preseason games, beginning on Monday, Oct. 7 and concluding on Oct. 15.

All four preseason games will be televised, with the first two games on SportsTime Ohio and the remaining two on FOX Sports Ohio (see schedule below).

The Cavs open preseason on Monday at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse versus San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet. SportsTime Ohio will carry the action starting at 6:00 p.m.

All Cavs preseason games will also stream live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

