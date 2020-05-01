Catch an Enhanced Replay of “The Bug Game”

If you missed SportsTime Ohio’s airing last week of the 2007 Indians-Yankees Game 2 from October 5, 2007, otherwise known as “The Bug Game”, you’re in luck.

The network will air an enhanced version of this instant classic on Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. This replay will feature special insight from Travis Hafner, Kenny Lofton, Ryan Garko, Eric Wedge, Carl Willis, Jensen Lewis and second base umpire that night, Fieldin Culbreth, among others.

Click to for a preview of their unique perspective of this memorable game.

The game will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

