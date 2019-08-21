Castillo rebounds as Reds beat Padres 4-2 to win series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo shook off his worst career start to pitch six solid innings, José Iglesias hit a solo home run and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

Castillo (12-5), who allowed nine hits and eight runs on Friday against St. Louis, bounced back to limit San Diego to five hits and one run with four strikeouts.

The Reds sent nine batters to the plate while scoring three runs in a third inning started by Eric Yardley (0-1), who got the loss in his major league debut after being promoted from Triple-A El Paso before the game. Nick Senzel led off with a line drive that left fielder Josh Naylor misplayed for a two-base error and scored one out later on Eugenio Suárez’s single.

Iglesias lofted his ninth homer of the season into the seats down the left field line with one out in the fourth inning for a 4-1 lead.

Francisco Mejía led off the seventh inning for the Padres with his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot off Lucas Sims. Greg Garcia drove in Ty France with a third-inning two-out double for San Diego’s other run.

Cincinnati’s Michael Lorenzen had two strikeouts in a perfect eighth. Raisel Iglesias had two strikeouts in the ninth on the way to his 26th save.

Matt Strahm made his 16th start of the season and first since July 2 as the first of five pitchers on a bullpen day for the Padres.

The Reds loaded the bases against Yardley before Trey Wingenter came in and issued two bases-loaded walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Curt Casali (sprained right knee ligament) started and caught six innings in the second game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. . INF/OF Derek Dietrich (left shoulder inflammation) was 2 for 8 in the first two games of his rehab assignment with the Bats.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (7-6) has a 7.98 ERA in three August starts going into Friday’s game against Boston in San Diego.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (6-7) is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in two starts against the Pirates this season going into Friday’s series opener in Pittsburgh.