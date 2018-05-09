Carrasco fans 14, goes distance as Indians down Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game, Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Carrasco (5-1) gave up five hits, walked one and threw 117 pitches. It was his 10th complete game in 149 big league starts.

After surrendering a combined 10 earned runs in his previous two outings, Carrasco was in total control and came within one of his career strikeout high. He also drove in a run with a ninth-inning single.

The Indians broke through against Junior Guerra (2-3) with four runs in the fourth, capped by Naquin’s three-run homer into the second deck in right field. Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a double and scored on Michael Brantley’s single.

Guerra fanned nine in five innings.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel gave up Lindor’s leadoff home run in the seventh. Knebel, who had been on the disabled list since April 5 with a hamstring injury, was activated before the game.

The Brewers scored in the seventh on Travis Shaw’s RBI groundout. They added another run on Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

TRADE

The Indians sent infielder Gio Urshela to Toronto for a player to be named or cash. The 26-year-old Urshela hadn’t played in the majors this season because of a hamstring injury. He was designated for assignment last week. Urshela played in 67 games for Cleveland year, hitting .224 with 15 RBIs. He hit ,324 in 11 games this year at Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Bradley Zimmer returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday, when he injured his left shoulder while crashing into the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley was put on the DL. He left Tuesday night’s game with a strained right oblique. . Placed Nick Franklin on the 10-day DL with a strained right quad and recalled infielder Tyler Saladino from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Franklin, who had just joined the club prior to Tuesday night’s game after his contract was selected from Double-A Biloxi, was scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday. .LHP Boone Logan, who has been on the DL with a left triceps injury since the start of the season, is expected to be activated when the team visits Colorado this weekend.

UP NEXT

Indians: After a day off on Thursday, Trevor Bauer (2-3, 2.53 ERA) gets the start at home in the opener of a three-game set against Kansas City. Bauer is 2-4 in 12 career starts against the Royals.

Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 4.08) takes the mound as Milwaukee opens a four-game series at Colorado. Chacin, who pitched for the Rockies from 2009-14, is 1-1 in three career starts against his former squad.