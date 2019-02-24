Bobrovsky gets another shutout, Blue Jackets beat Sharks 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves and got shutouts in both games of a back-to-back for the first time in his career. He was in the net when the Blue Jackets beat Ottawa 3-0 on Friday night, hours after the Senators traded Duchene to Columbus.

Duchene, making his home debut after being dealt for a pair of top prospects and draft picks, tapped in a loose puck after a rebound early in the second period to put the Blue Jackets up 2-0.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist, and Boone Jenner and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have won seven of their last 10. They started the day in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Martin Jones had 19 saves for the Sharks before being replaced by Aaron Dell halfway through the third period after Columbus scored for the fourth time. Dell had three more stops.

San Jose lost for only the second time in regulation in their last 11 and is in second place behind Calgary in the Pacific Division.

A charging Jenner collected a great centering pass from Josh Anderson and finished from the slot to get the Blue Jackets on the board nine minutes into the game.

Duchene tallied 59 seconds into the second period. Late in the period, with San Jose’s Micheal Haley in the penalty box for interference, Atkinson poked in a puck that got loose behind Jones, snapping a six-game power-play drought for Columbus.

Skating hard through the left circle, Dubois stayed a step ahead of defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic and the slid the puck between Jones’ pads to give Columbus a comfortable lead 6:02 into the third, leading to Jones being replaced in the net.

Nine Columbus players had points in the game.

NOTES: San Jose lost on the road for the first time in seven games. … Columbus D Ryan Murray missed his third game with an upper-body injury. … Tortorella coached his 300th game for the Blue Jackets. … Columbus F Alexander Wennberg was a healthy scratch for the second straight game after the acquisition of Duchene. … Jenner and Anderson have points in three straight games. … Anderson has 10 points in the last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Detroit on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.