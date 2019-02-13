Bobrovsky, Blue Jackets shut out Capitals 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their fourth straight and remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind Washington. Columbus faces the division-leading New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Bobrovsky didn’t have to work especially hard, at least not until the Capitals pulled their goalie in the final few minutes. It was Bobrovsky’s 27th career save.

Bobrovsky’s counterpart had a busier night. Braden Holtby had 29 saves and held off the Blue Jackets on four power plays with a few close calls.

Duclair scored on an odd-man rush 6:32 into the second period, snapping a shot in between Holtby’s pads from the left circle. Foligno got an insurance goal with 3:48 left in the game, banking one in off the post from the slot.

Panarin scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

The first period was scoreless, with Holtby surviving an aggressive Blue Jackets forecheck that resulted in 25 shot attempts, 11 of them on target. He made nice nearside saves on two shots by Cam Atkinson during Columbus’ first power play, and Foligno hit the post from close range late in the period.

The Capitals didn’t get to double figures in shots on goal until more than halfway through the second period. They lost the first of a six-game road swing after beating Los Angeles at home Monday night.

NOTES: Columbus F Brandon Dubinsky missed his fourth game with an injured hip. … Eric Robinson was recalled from Cleveland of the AHL on Monday and Mark Letestu was sent back down. … Atkinson became the sixth player to appear in 500 games with Columbus. Retired forward Rick Nash is the team’s franchise leader with 674 games played.

UP NEXT:

Washington: At San Jose on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts the New York Islanders on Thursday.