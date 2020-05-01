Blue Jackets Week Begins Monday, March 4 on FOX Sports Ohio

The Columbus Blue Jackets and FOX Sports Ohio continue to bring fans special CBJ programming while the NHL season has been paused with Blue Jackets Week.

Beginning Monday, May 4th through Friday, May 8th, a new Blue Jackets classic game will air on the network each night at 8 p.m. ET.

Featured games include a throwback to 2001 that includes the club’s first hat trick, the historic 15th straight win in 2016, the exciting 7-1 routing of the Penguins in 2016, and overtime thrillers including the CBJ-Caps 2018 playoff Game 2 and the CBJ’s first playoff victory in franchise history.

The game replays will also stream live on FOX Sports GO. Below is the replay schedule.

The latest episode of Blue Jackets Live: Home Edition, will also debut on Monday, May 4th at 7:30 p.m. with an additional airing that night at 10:30 p.m. as well as throughout the week. The show is a 30-minute weekly program hosted by the CBJ broadcast team of Jeff Rimer, Jody Shelley, Dave Maetzold, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and Brian Giesenschlag from the comforts of their own homes. This latest episode features a special appearance by Seth Jones. The group also discusses how the Cleveland Monsters impacted the Jackets this season.

An all-new best-of version of Beyond the Battle will debut Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and will looks back at some of the best CBJ stories of the season, including the players’ visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, “On Ice with Jody and Jean-Luc” segments with Seth Jones and Zach Werenski, the retelling of Nick Foligno meeting a patient super hero, and more.

The network also continues airing Blue Jackets programming including Beyond the Battle and Blue Jackets Conversations episodes before and after the game telecasts. Check local listings for replays.

