Announcing The Fred McLeod Memorial Scholarship with the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters

In honor of the legendary Cleveland broadcaster Fred McLeod, the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters (CAB), on behalf of FOX Sports Ohio, will award one (1) scholarship in the amount of $2,016 for applicants of 4-year undergraduate or graduate institutions or applicants of 2-year and recognized certificate institutions. Emphasis on Sports Broadcasting and Sports Marketing is not required but will be heavily weighted for consideration by the CAB scholarship committee. This scholarship is non-renewable.

Applicants must:

Be enrolled as a full-time student (sophomore or junior standing) in a four-year institution or part time/full time student in a graduate program or in a 2-year or recognized certificate institution (as of Fall 2019)

Have a declared major in communications, journalism, media, sports marketing, advertising, broadcasting or a related field

Be in good academic standing and possess a 3.0 or better grade point average (on a 4.0 scale)

Home residence in the Cleveland/Akron/Canton area*

Demonstrate extracurricular involvement and/or practical field experience. (An emphasis on sports is your envelopment is a plus)

Include a written recommendation from a faculty member

Provide a type-written essay of no more than 250 words on the “Responsibilities of the Broadcast Industry in the year 2020.”

*Home address counties are Carroll, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, and Summit

Deadline to enter is March 15, 2020.

Visit http://www.cabcleveland.com/scholarship_app.php to apply.