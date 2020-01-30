All-Star Week
As our city hosted the MLB All-Star Game, we seized the opportunity to engage Indians fans on social media with unique and exclusive coverage of the week-long event and the high-profile people it brought to town. Our social media All-Star coverage included over 250 posts, including 33 pieces of content, that generated over 260,000 engagements. It included a bracket-style poll where fans voted on Indians Top 25 Moments (which was a linear show), social-only feature throwing back to Sandy Alomar’s 1997 All-Star performance, an All-Stars on a deserted island bit, celebrities talking about Cleveland, raw Instagram and Facebook stories giving an inside look at the events, celebratory graphics and more.
VIDEO
[INSERT VIDEO HERE]
Fans voted on Twitter for the Top Progressive Field Moment to accompany our linear show. The winner from each round advanced to the next. Until fans ultimately picked a winner.
What’s the best moment of the 25 years at Progressive Field?
We begin our fan voting today with four Round 1 matchups. Follow the thread below to cast your vote for each. pic.twitter.com/JftZdLvH64
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) June 7, 2019
Pena walk-off or 12-run comeback? Rajai homer or first AL Central 👑?
The final four is set in our Progressive Field Best Moment Twitter fan vote!
Follow the thread below to cast your votes in the semifinal matchups ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EL3i0oJlzq
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) June 11, 2019
Down to the Final Two in our Progressive Field Best Moment Twitter fan vote!
Choose your winner in the poll ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rqZpsgfRfa
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) June 17, 2019
Sandy Alomar sat down with us to talk about his legendary 1997 All-Star Game performance.
Which MLB All-Star would you most like to be stranded on a deserted island with?
“Just in case I have to fight a bear, I feel like Max could go into whatever he does on the mound & tear a bear apart.”
– @Rockies‘ @Chuck_Nazty on @Max_Scherzer
That, & more, as @Shannon__Ford asked the @MLB All-Stars which All-Star they’d want to be stranded on an island with. pic.twitter.com/eFv6K8MwZ1
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) July 10, 2019
Instagram Story
[VIDEO]
What does Cleveland Against the World mean to you? We asked celebrity Cleveland natives what it meant to them ahead of the Celebrity All-Star Game.
What does Cleveland Against The World mean to YOU?
We asked Cleveland natives @DrewFromTV & @tkelce – plus a couple of adopted Clevelanders, @Browns great @joethomas73 & @Indians legend @Kenny_Lofton7. #CelebSoftballpic.twitter.com/LlHSVi1B7x
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) July 7, 2019
“I love this city to death, everyone knows it.”
❤️ for #TheLand from @tkelce! #CelebSoftball pic.twitter.com/XG1fUh8Quj
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) July 8, 2019
.@JennieFinch is no stranger to winning it all for the 🇺🇸!
The @USASoftball 2004 Olympic 🥇 medalist was pumped to see the @USWNT win its second straight #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ETGOjBjhGh
— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) July 7, 2019