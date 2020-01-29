ACCESS REDS Premieres Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to announce a new show – Access Reds – which will give viewers an inside look at the Cincinnati Reds.

In this 30-minute show, we’ll take Reds fans behind the scenes, telling stories off the field. The first episode premieres tonight at 6:30 p.m. and replays at 8:30 p.m. as well as throughout the week. A new episode will debut every Wednesday through March 18. Come regular season, a new show will be produced monthly.

[WATCH this clip where Michael Lorenzen makes a New Year’s resolution. Spoiler: 103 MPH]

In the first episodes, fans will hear from the newest Reds Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, Wade Miley and Nick Castellanos.

We visit Driveline Baseball, the data-driven baseball player development program in Washington, and speak to its president and founder Kyle Boddy about his approach to hitting and pitching performance and how he works with the Reds.

Fans will also get a look at the team’s top prospects Nick Lodolo and T.J Friedl as they go to work in communities around Cincinnati and learn why that is an important step to becoming a Red.

Charlie Walter will host the 30-minute show alongside a rotation of co-hosts to include other FOX Sports Ohio Reds broadcasters and Reds personnel. Walter joined the FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team last season as our minor league correspondent.

Access Reds will also stream on FOX Sports GO.